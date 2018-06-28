Everyone Thinks Tom Brady Is The MVP Of #AssEatingSZN After He Commented On This Meme

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media after losing 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

*Wipes tears* "That's my quarterback."

Published 1 week ago

Then on the 7th day, the divine spirit said let there be ass eating season, and Tom Brady said "yep."

In a recent Barstool Sports post, a meme of a hippo biting another hippo's butt was accompanied by the caption, "As soon as bae gets out of the shower #AssEatinSZN."

Although many people liked and commented on the Instagram post, one person in particular stood out. 

Sure Tom Brady has never publicly addressed the growing phenomenon of eating ass, but some things are better left unsaid. 

His comment was enough for people to assume the New England Patriots quarterback is a multi-faceted MVP. 

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

