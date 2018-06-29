Damn! LeBron Turned Down $35 Million Cavs Contract And Here’s Where People Think He’ll Go Next

Reports say LeBron James is turning down the $35.6 million player option on the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers and will become an unrestricted free agent. While some are already speculating about his next moves, some say this is nothing but smoke and mirrors.

According to a source close to LeBron, the NBA star notified the Cleveland Cavaliers that he will opt out of his contract before the player option expires at 11:59 p.m. ET. On Sunday, free agency begins and LeBron will join other Paul George, Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins, as they decide the future power dynamic of the league. Already, people have speculated LeBron will join the Los Angeles Lakers to create a power trio, while some think he may take his talents to OKC, Houston, or Philly.

This is not the first time LeBron has assumed the status of a free agent. In 2010, he left his Cleveland contract to create a super team with the Mimi Heat. Then, he terminated his Miami contract early to return to Cleveland in 2014. A year later, he opted out of his contract with the Cavs to sign a new "one-plus-one" deal and opted back in. A similar thing occurred in 2016 when he opted out of his Cleveland contract to sign a new deal with two years guaranteed and a player option for the third year. This has some fans thinking King James isn’t going anywhere.

Re-signs with the Cavs next week. This is what he did last time — DJ "LeBron is Staying” Diddles 🎸🌪🏋🎮🏳️‍🌈 (@Red88Rex) June 29, 2018

Either way, the ball is in LeBron’s court and future of the NBA rests on his shoulders.

Written by Rachel Herron