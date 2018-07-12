Shannon Sharpe’s Thirst-Trapping Zaddy IG Photo And His Hilarious Hashtags Took Us All The Way Out

The 50-year-old is "#shreddedlikeatrumptaxreturn."

Kiki isn't the only one who has everyone asking, "Do you love me?" Just ask Shannon Sharpe.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer posted an Instagram selfie of his abs, which are so cut they make the O.T. Genasis song irrelevant. 

What's even more impressive than Sharpe's physique is his hilarious use of hashtags. 

"#BustSkipUp #LipsparringChamp #WhoHasScotchTapeImRipped #ShreddedLikeATrumpTaxReturn#WaistDisappearedLikeAClintonEmail #GotInASwordFightILossCutsEverywhere," Sharpe wrote under his photo. 

Needless to say, everyone was obsessed with Shay and his post. 

"Lmao damn bruh I’m otw to the gym now smh," wrote @boi_royal in the comment section.

"Still looking like you could come out and get 20 TD's a season," commented @noah_zabolotney13.

"That hashtag game is on 100," wrote @jenniferwray.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

