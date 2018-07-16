Keshia Chante’s Ex-Fiancee And Former NHL Goalie Ray Emery Tragically Dies At Age 35

of the Philadelphia Flyers of the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 20, 2015 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The hockey player dove into water with friends and never emerged.

Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery died on Sunday morning from a drowning accident in Ontario, Canada. He was 35 years old.

Emery, who was once engaged to singer and BET host Keshia Chante, was diving into the water friends at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club when he disappeared under water.

Hamilton Police released some details about the devastating death:

"They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in," police inspector Marty Schulenberg told the Hamilton Spectator. "We responded along with Hamilton Fire and EMS. Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results."

Emery’s career included time playing for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' general manager, Kyle Dubas, offered his condolences in a statement saying he was "fortunate to be around Ray at the very start of his promising career in Sault Ste. Marie, where we drafted him in 1999, and then again at the end of his career, when he played for us in 2016-17 with the Toronto Marlies."

Chante also posted her condolences in a lengthy Instagram caption.

Raymond Robert Emery (Sept 28 1982-July 15 2018) my heart is heavy. i am at a loss. distraught. obliterated. The love of my life, best friend, the man i was going to marry. U loved me with every fibre of ur being even though it overwhelmed me at times. U took care of me, protected me. So incredibly passionate, loving & affectionate. My cuddle bear. That smile.. the way u looked at me. U always made sure I knew how much u loved me. Even at the very end. Intelligent, hilarious, entertaining, giving, charismatic, a leader, family-oriented, a fierce competitor, good hearted, determined. U always amazed me. A hip disease where they said u wouldn’t walk again. I watched u go from bandages, to walking, to skating, to playing pro hockey again then to winning a Stanley Cup like a King. A superhero I called u. Unfortunately my baby, u believed u were invincible in every way. U had demons u were fighting, ones that u felt u were too invincible to confront the way I wanted u to. God, I wish u would have, I wish I didn’t need to walk away. Many nights I stayed awake worried about u not coming home. my biggest fear. ur lifestyle catching up with u. today is now the worst day of my life. The day u would leave this earth. 35 years is too young my love but God, did u ever live ur life to the fullest. U brought so many along with u, took care of many, loved to share, loved to laugh, a great story teller. Literally the life of any party. 7 years together & so many incredible adventures & memories I will hold onto forever. We lived in 6 cities & went through the good, bad & the ugly together. Sometimes we fought but we fought for each other more than anything. Thick & thin. U taught me so much. U gave me all of u & I’m so grateful to have had u in my life. No one knew u the way I did & it was an honor that u let me in that way. It was an honor that u asked me to marry u. We were inseparable, attached, a bond so rare. My heart is completely broken. Big Fella, I love u always. My heart is with the Emery Family & everyone who loved him so prolifically. We will get through this together.

