Keshia Chante’s Ex-Fiancee And Former NHL Goalie Ray Emery Tragically Dies At Age 35

Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery died on Sunday morning from a drowning accident in Ontario, Canada. He was 35 years old.

Emery, who was once engaged to singer and BET host Keshia Chante, was diving into the water friends at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club when he disappeared under water.

Hamilton Police released some details about the devastating death:

"They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in," police inspector Marty Schulenberg told the Hamilton Spectator. "We responded along with Hamilton Fire and EMS. Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results."

Emery’s career included time playing for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' general manager, Kyle Dubas, offered his condolences in a statement saying he was "fortunate to be around Ray at the very start of his promising career in Sault Ste. Marie, where we drafted him in 1999, and then again at the end of his career, when he played for us in 2016-17 with the Toronto Marlies."

Chante also posted her condolences in a lengthy Instagram caption.