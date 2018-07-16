Lamar Odom Spotted With A New Boo-ty, And People Think She Looks Like An Off-Brand Khloe

HONG KONG, HONG KONG - JUNE 22: Lamar Odom attends a basketball game between HKPA and Tycoon at Southorn Stadium on June 22, 2018 in Hong Kong. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)

After announcing his big move to China, Lamar Odom was spotted hitting the beach in Barbados, and he wasn't alone. 

Odom and a mystery woman, who was pictured from behind wearing a white swimsuit, were photographed on vacation.

Pictures of the former Lakers' player and his tattooed boo were posted to The Shade Room. 

Although the woman was not identified, people felt like they already knew her... sort of. 

"Walmart version of Khloe Kardashian," commented @jjamilec on Instagram. 

"She look like the old Khloe from behind," wrote @x.tae.xv.

Odom was also ridiculed by some who feel that he has a specific type. 

"Whewww chile, the unseasoned chicken..." wrote @inkedd_ on Instagram.

