LaSean McCoy’s Ex-Girlfriend Now Says She’s No Longer Sure He’s Responsible For Violent Robbery

The ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has walked back accusations that the NFL star was behind a brutal robbery that left her bloody and bruised.

Delicia Cordon, who was pistol whipped, released a statement through her attorney that said she is no longer sure McCoy planned the attack.

On Friday, lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham told CBS News that Cordon, who alleged McCoy "set me up" on the initial 911 call, is "no longer certain" about his involvement in the assault.

"He took my diamond bracelet off my wrist and he just kept asking for jewelry," Cordon is heard saying on the 911 call.

The attack left Cordon with a battered face and bruised arm.

"My boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside," Cordon told the 911 operator. "We're breaking up and he wants all his jewelry back...oh my God."

Police were called to the Georgia home three times over the past year after McCoy told officers he wanted "high-end jewelry items" that was loaned from jewelers for Cordon to wear to events.

Cordon stated on the 911 call that the intruder removed her diamond bracelet and demanded other jewelry.

After the robbery, graphic photos were posted to Instagram with a caption that alleged McCoy beat his girlfriend, son, and dog.

The Bills' running back posted a statement on social media.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false," McCoy wrote on Twitter. "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

In the attack and robbery of Cordon, no one has been arrested or criminally charged in connection with the case.