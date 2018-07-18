Dwyane Wade Inks Lifetime Partnership With Apparel Brand Lin-Ning

Not only does Dwyane Wade have skills on the basketball court, but he has also proven to be equally skilled in the boardroom. Three-time NBA champion recently inked a lifetime partnership with footwear and apparel brand, Li-Ning .

The lifelong deal, brokered by CAA Sports, seeks to expand the Way of Wade brand through product showcases and opening WADE retail stores through China and beyond.

In addition to Li -Ning producing the Olympic Gold medalist's Way of Wade basketball and lifestyle apparel brand, Wade will curate youth developmental camps and basketball clinics.

"Developing the Way of Wade brand with Li-Ning has been one of the proudest achievements in my career," Wade said in a statement. "Returning to China every summer with Li-Ning has allowed me to meet and play with some of the best fans in the world. The new partnership allows me to continue to invest in the next generation of basketball players across the globe with great product and experiences."

Dwyane Wade originally landed a contract to create the high-performance Way of Wade brand with Li-Ning in 2012.