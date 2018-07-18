Leaked 911 Audio Reveals LeSean McCoy Called Police On His Ex To Be 'Safely' Removed From His Home

In a leaked 911 call from 2017, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy requested police come and “safely” remove his estranged girlfriend from his house.

During the call, which occurred on July 3, 2017, McCoy alleged his estranged live-in girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, was refusing to leave his Georgia mansion after he broke things off with her, reported the New York Daily News.

“I have a young lady that, uh, she’s stealing stuff out of my home, she won’t leave,” he said in the 911 call.

“We were together for a little bit, like five or six months. I let her go like two weeks ago. I was trying to be cordial with her, but it’s not working. She’s taking belongings of mine. She trying to pick a fight,” he told the dispatcher. “I’m locking my doors. I’m putting her stuff, all her valuables, outside of my home. I don’t want no fights. I want to call the cops so everything is safe.”