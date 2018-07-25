Floyd Dragged After 50 Cent Posts Boxer’s Son’s Statement Describing His Mother’s Violent Assault

Floyd Mayweather may have to throw in the towel when it comes to his Instagram beef with 50 Cent . In his most recent post, the rapper and producer took a shot at Floyd’s history of alleged abuse.

On Tuesday night, 50 shared what appears to be a police report from Floyd’s son, Koraun, which detailed a disturbing incident of abuse against his mother. In the report, Koraun wrote, “I saw my dad was on my mom and my mom said to go to the office my dad was hitting her.”

Under the photo, 50 wrote the caption, "Damn champ you and Karaun [sic] have a good relationship. What happen here. Get the strap."

While many people disagreed with 50 for posting the statement, many were so shocked by the description they dragged Floyd.

"He needs to be exposed for the woman beating man he is. Too many people look up to Mayweather like he is some amazing man. Any man who beats on a woman is the biggest p***y kind of man," wrote @mz.krissy.dee on Instagram.

"OMG I can't believe the amount of people saying 50 Cent is this and that for sharing a police statement where Mayweather's son describes watching him bash his mother at 4:00 a.m.," wrote @pax.hughes.

Despite all the negative comments Floyd received, his son Koraun posted a photo to his own Instagram and captioned it, "All good over here. Worry bout your family first."