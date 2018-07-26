Messy! Floyd Mayweather FaceTimes 50 Cent’s Estranged Son As Their Beef Reaches New Levels Of Petty

The beef between Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent has reached a new level of petty as both men have brought each other’s children into the mix.

Sometime after 50 Cent posted an alleged police statement written by Mayweather’s son Koraun after a domestic abuse incident, the boxing champion hopped on a FaceTime call with the rapper’s estranged son, Marquise.

It’s no secret that 50 Cent's relationship with his oldest son has not been tight ever since the two had a public falling out several years ago. While Koraun Mayweather had his father’s back when he was brought into their drama, it appears Marquise does not share that same sense of loyalty.

Marquise was the one who actually posted the screenshot of his call with Mayweather to Instagram, where he called Floyd his "uncle" in the caption.