Prayers Up: Ben Simmons' Newborn Niece Has Developed A Rare Brain Disease

Ben Simmons’ sister going through a major rough patch right now. Her daughter was recently diagnosed with a rare and very serious brain condition.

“Here for you Liv,” he reportedly texted her. “You really are the strongest person I know and I'm proud to call you my big sis. Love you.”

The mom and daughter are currently residing in Box Hill Hospital. It’s where Simmons is headed, but not before he sent a text to his sister in an attempt to comfort her.

Apparently though, family comes first for the NBA star and it’s being reported that he’s flown to Melbourne, Australia where his sister and niece stay to show his support.

NBA superstar Ben Simmons has dashed back to Melbourne to be with his niece who has been diagnosed with a rare condition. https://t.co/kJw5NqK1As pic.twitter.com/hnk4roGwBv

Liv Simmons’ daughter Savannah was diagnosed with a rare condition called vein of Galen malformation, which is a brain blood vessel abnormality. Basically, it causes the a rush of blood into the veins, which can lead to heart failure in infants. The brain is connected directly with veins instead of capillaries.

According to The Herald Sun, Savannah was only able to hold her newborn upon birth for two-and-a-half minutes before doctors diagnosed her daughter with the disease.

“I was listening to the doctors talk and just waiting to hear what we can do to fix it, but then I heard the mortality rate and then I didn’t hear anything,” she said. Liv also described her brother’s support.

“We are very close and family is extremely important to us. He just wanted to know what he could do to help,” she said. “I said "If you can take some time out of your busy schedule I’d love to have you here". He said "I'll be on the next plane, I wouldn't be anywhere else in the world.’”

Luckily, Savannah has been released from the hospital after being there for a month. She will however have to be closely monitored and is required to have surgery after six months.

Our thoughts are with the Simmons family during this tough time.