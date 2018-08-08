These White Women Are Big Mad At Lebron James For Praising Strong Black Women In This IG Post

What began as a celebratory homage to women of color, quickly turned into an intense debate for three-time NBA champion Lebron James . He recently came under fire after penning a tribute to Black women on Instagram.

Reposting an image of Beyoncé's historic Vogue magazine September issue cover, James wrote, "Nothing in this world more POWERFUL than Colored Women!! Thank you all for continuing to not settle and setting great examples in life for so many looking up to you for inspiration/guidance and love!! My daughter is watching! #WomenPower."

James' post quickly went viral and garnered a slew of comments from people accusing the NBA star of being prejudice.

"Kinda racist to white women tbh," one commenter wrote. Another chimed in "Wonder what would happen if a white athlete post something like this about white women? #equality."

One commenter even attempted to offer a suggestion, "I would say ALL women not just colored women."

Despite the drama unfolding online, Lebron James has been beaming with nothing but optimism lately. He recently opened up a public school for kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Check out the post that's got social media in a frenzy below: