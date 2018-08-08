The NFL’s Fine First Male Cheerleaders Are Already Being Hit With Toxic Masculinity And Homophobia

Many are defending the dancers against the offensive remarks.

Published 5 days ago

Back in March, we reported the NFL would be adding male cheerleaders to the league for the first time in history. Now, the men are preparing the step onto the field for the first time this season, and they are being met with horrific homophobia.

Months ago, the Los Angeles Rams announced dancers Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies were joining the squad. Their story inspired Jesse Hernandez, who auditioned for the New Orleans Saints' Saintsations cheerleading team in April, reported CNN.

Although there has been much support for the men, a post to the Shade Room resulted in large amounts of homophobia and toxic masculinity in the comment section.

Although there were many negative and offensive comments, other people quickly rushed to the defense of the cheerleaders and slammed those making homophobic remarks. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Good Morning America)

