Trump Slammed For Tweeting NFL Players Don’t Know What They Are Protesting And Threatening Them

As the preseason begins for the NFL, several players have taken a stance against the league by either kneeling or raising their fists during the national anthem. Although the players have made it abundantly clear that they are protesting racial injustice and police brutality, President Donald Trump dismissed their activism with a series of angry tweets.

Before Thursday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson were seen kneeling during the anthem. Additionally, Robert Quinn, defensive end for the Dolphins, raised his fist during the anthem.

"This is about creating awareness," Quinn told the Sun Sentinel after the game. "I’ve been doing this for a long time now. … This isn’t a responsibility. It’s something I’m passionate about."

At his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Malcolm Jenkins, safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, also raised his fist during the anthem.

"I think it’s important that we continue to keep this conversation going, that we don’t let it get stagnant," Jenkins told NBC Sports in August.