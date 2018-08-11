More Than Friends? Tristan Was Reportedly Seen Getting Handsy With A Woman Not Named Khloe

Tristan Thompson was reportedly spotted at a training camp where he was teaching basketball and was accompanied by a woman who wasn’t Khloe Kardashian .

Radar Online reports that the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers forward was at the camp on August 9 and brought with him to the location a “young and sexy woman.”

An employee who was working at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre told the website, “They looked like more than friends because he had his hand on her lower back when they arrived. There was definitely something there.”

Strangely, Tristan was supposedly “anxious” to return to her side after he was done teaching. “She, along with one of his security detail, stayed in the locker room while he taught camp,” the source said. “He appeared to be in a hurry to get back to his female companion because he jetted out of the center the minute it was over.”

Hopefully, for Tristan’s sake, there’s a simple explanation for this, because not only is he already on strike ten with Khloe, but she described their relationship as “complicated” while attending Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party.

Tristan Thompson is really on thin ice in the middle of summer.