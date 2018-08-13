Tristan Thompson And Ben Simmons Spotted With Khloe And Kendall On Romantic Mexican Vacation

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
While the strength of their relationships may be still face tests, Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons appeared to be having a flirtatious, fun time on their Mexican vacation with Kendall and Khloe.
Most recently, Khloe Kardashian was seen drinking out of a green solo cup at her sister Kylie's 21st birthday party. Each cup's color represented the person's relationship status and green meant "it's complicated."
However, Khloe and Tristan's complications were put on the back burner while the two put on a steamy public display of affection at their resort pool. The make-out session was captured by paparazzi as well as their night out at a club.
While there has been some drama between Simmons and his ex, Tinashe, he appeared unbothered while riding on a jet ski with Kendall.
Both couples spent all day by the pool and in the ocean before hitting the town and partying in a VIP section.
