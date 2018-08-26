Jemele Hill To Leave ESPN Next Month

The sports journalist was an outspoken critic of racial issues during her time at the the network, which often times had her clash with ownership and management who would rather her stick to sports topics.

According to Variety, Hill will leave the network at the beginning of September. She was a commentator for "SportsCenter" but then became a columnist at ESPN’s The Undefeated. The network is expected to buyout her $2.5 million contract.

ESPN reportedly declined to put Variety in touch with executives for comment. Hill referred a query to her manager, Evan Dick, who couldn’t be immediately reached.

In September of last year, Jemele Hill was under fire for calling Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and “unqualified and unfit” to be president. She also called him a “bigot.” Hill was also a staunch supporter of Colin Kaepernick and NFL player’s attempts to highlight racial injustice while kneeling for the National Anthem. Hill was suspended for two weeks for her comments about President Trump.

Since the incident, Jemele Hill seemed frustrated with the network’s lack of a stance on social issues that related to sports and remained vocal on Twitter about social issues.

In the spring of this year, the National Association of Black Journalists named Hill its “2018 NABJ Journalist of the Year” for her for use of “platform to address national, social and cultural issues, in addition to sports.”

We’re wishing Jemele Hill the best of luck in whatever future endeavors she takes on.