You Will Cry Laughing At These Colin Kaepernick Nike Ad Memes

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Colin Kaepernick's Nike campaign resulted in more than just a well-timed discussion on the efficiency of social justice activism. The ad spawned something we love and cherish: memes!
After Kaepernick's "Just Do It" ad was plastered all over social media, meme creators began sharing their own version of the ad with other professional athletes.
No player, coach, or fictional character was spared in the creating of the memes.
(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS