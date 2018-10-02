Lonzo Ball Posts Adorable Picture Of His New Baby Girl, Zoey, And People Love The Resemblance

arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Venom" at Regency Village Theatre on October 1, 2018 in Westwood, California.

Little Zo was born at the end of July.

Published 1 week ago

If you haven't been keeping up with Ball in the Family, then you may have missed the revealing of Lonzo Ball's newborn daughter, Zoey.

Lonzo has previously kept images of Zoey, who was born in late July, private; however, after the episode aired, Ball shared some pictures and a video of his new girl.

"For everyone who missed her in the new episode on Ball in the Family #BabyZoey," wrote Lonzo in the caption. 

People could not get over how much baby Zoey already looks like her dad. 

"She’s your clone," wrote one Instagram user.

"She's sooo cute..she looks just like you," commented another person.

Some even thought she reminded them of another member of the iconic Ball family.

"She looks just like her grandpa," commented one person.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)

