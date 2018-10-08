Tristan Said He Planned To ‘Eventually’ Get Down On One Knee Before He Got Caught Cheating

Tristan Thompson wants to pop the question to Khloé Kardashian …at least he wanted to before his cheating scandal became the biggest gossip of 2018.

In a scene from Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Thompson appeared on FaceTime with Kris Jenner. While the two discussed a push present for Kardashian, who was still pregnant with the couple’s first daughter True, the topic of a ring was broached.

“I remember Koko saying she wanted something where she could pass it down, generation after generation,” Thompson said.

“You know, Corey [Gamble] bought me for Christmas a couple of years ago this really beautiful little diamond ring that you could put on any finger,” suggested Jenner, 62, before gushing: “You know, until you get that really huge diamond that’s going to go on on her ring finger!”

“Of course,” replied the Cavaliers' forward. “Eventually!”

Days before Kardashian, 34, gave birth to True on April 12 news that Thompson cheated on her throughout her pregnancy hit the airwaves. While there have been many rumors that the couple should split, Kardashian stuck by her man.

While the new mom has mostly stayed publicly quiet about the affairs, she did take a moment to respond to an Instagram user who accused her of “acting like Tristan didn’t cheat.”

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” she wrote. “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’"

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian had indefinitely postponed her move back to Cleveland.

“Khloé has seemed emotional,” said the source. “Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source continued. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes.”

A second source told PEOPLE that Kardashian often feels “overwhelmed or exhausted,” in part because of how the drama of her life will take center stage on the current season of her family’s reality show.

“Khloé has every reason to occasionally feel [that way],” said the source. “She’s a new mom, a first-time mom, and her TV show is currently replaying one of the most emotional times in her life. It’s a lot.”