Aaron Hernadez’s Brother Says He Knew For A Fact The Late NFL Star Was Sexually Abused As A Child

The brother of late NFL star Aaron Hernandez has opened up about the sexual abuse his younger brother endured as a child.

In an interview with The Dr. Oz Show, Jonathan Hernandez detailed the ex-Patriots player’s troubled past and said he hopes to help other victims of sexual assault.

"Do I think Aaron was sexually abused?" Jonathan Hernandez told Dr. Oz in Tuesday’s episode adding, "I know he was. Yes, for a fact."

Once Aaron Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd, Hernandez’s personal life was made a major topic of discussion. Aaron’s sexuality was debated until he was found dead in his cell on April 19, 2017 from suicide.

Jonathan is not trying to use the past to help understand the end of Aaron’s life.

"And as an older brother, you know, one of the things that I just continue to - how can I have helped him more?"