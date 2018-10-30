Aaron Hernadez’s Brother Says He Knew For A Fact The Late NFL Star Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Boston, MA - 3/2/2017 - Judge Jeffrey Locke addresses the court during the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, MA, March 2, 2017. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

The brother of late NFL star Aaron Hernandez has opened up about the sexual abuse his younger brother endured as a child.

In an interview with The Dr. Oz Show, Jonathan Hernandez detailed the ex-Patriots player’s troubled past and said he hopes to help other victims of sexual assault. 

"Do I think Aaron was sexually abused?" Jonathan Hernandez told Dr. Oz in Tuesday’s episode adding, "I know he was. Yes, for a fact."

Once Aaron Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd, Hernandez’s personal life was made a major topic of discussion. Aaron’s sexuality was debated until he was found dead in his cell on April 19, 2017 from suicide.

Jonathan is not trying to use the past to help understand the end of Aaron’s life.

"And as an older brother, you know, one of the things that I just continue to - how can I have helped him more?"

Jonathan Hernandez's spoke with Dr. Oz to promote his new book "The Truth About Aaron: My Journey To Understand My Brother.”

"How could I - again, it's not - I don't want to blame myself, but how can I help and I look back at the current position I'm in now and just the amount of emotions and writing through the therapeutic process,” Jonathan said.

"I believe that this book can ultimately help someone who - I'm not saying anyone's life will be mirrored to my brothers, but there's moments within his life that someone might have a similar experience. Oh, here's this book and hopefully it can help encourage them to, you know, seek help and understand life's beauty and just how important inner happiness is and what happiness that can lead to."

Jonathan Hernandez had previously revealed that his brother had been sexually abused as a child as part of a Boston Globe six-part investigative series, although he did not say who had abused Aaron. He also detailed how he and Aaron were bot routinely beaten by his father Dennis Hernandez.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

