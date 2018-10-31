Simone Biles Rushed To ER For Kidney Stone Then Leads USA To Gold And Gets Vault Named After Her

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
For anyone that needs to see #BlackGirlMagic in action show them the incredible vault performance by Simone Biles that she flawlessly pulled off while dealing with a kidney stone.
On Tuesday, the 11-time world champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist led team USA to a World Gymnastics Championship in Doha, Qatar, just one day after rushing to the emergency room for a kidney stone.
“We had to go to the ER, because I’ve been having stomach pains on my right side for two days,” Biles said over weekend, as reported by The Guardian. “We started to think it was my appendix, so we wanted to go as a precaution. We got tests done and they found a kidney stone. I’m in a bit of pain [today], so adrenaline helps.”
During her vault,Sure, Biles upgraded a move called the Cheng by adding another half-twist, inspiring the world of women’s gymnastics to name the new vault the Biles.
She not only scored an impressive 15.500 on the vault, but she received an astounding overall score of 60.965. Biles also had the highest individual score in the entire competition on the floor, uneven bars and vault, leading the US to score a total of 171.269.
After her stellar performance, she revealed she still hasn't passed the kidney stone, which she named the "Doha Pearl."
Biles' tough performance let people know there's a new GOAT in town.
(Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
