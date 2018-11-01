People Are Asking If Tristan Saw Both His Kids For Halloween After Seeing Khloe And True's Cute Pics

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 17: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to Kevin Love #0 during the second half of the NBA season opener against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on October 17, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

People Are Asking If Tristan Saw Both His Kids For Halloween After Seeing Khloe And True's Cute Pics

"Here is a Halloween costume, be a father to your son for a day."

Published 6 days ago

When Khloe Kardashian posted adorable pictures of True on Halloween, people couldn't help but notice something was missing, or someone. 

Most of the photos were of baby True while some were of both mother and daughter. However, in the post, none of the photos included Tristan Thompson. 

On Tristan's Instagram story, there was an image of the whole family and solo picture with True.

However, some people wanted to see a post of the whole family (especially considering the rumors that Kardashian may be ending things soon).

"Post a picture of Khloe and True already!!!!! Come on!!!!" commented one person on Instagram.

Other people were disappointed to see no pictures of Tristan with his first son.

"Here is a Halloween costume ...Can you be a father to you son for a day?" wrote one person.

"Why don't you post your SON so ridiculous," wrote another. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC