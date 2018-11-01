People Are Asking If Tristan Saw Both His Kids For Halloween After Seeing Khloe And True's Cute Pics

When Khloe Kardashian posted adorable pictures of True on Halloween, people couldn't help but notice something was missing, or someone.

Most of the photos were of baby True while some were of both mother and daughter. However, in the post, none of the photos included Tristan Thompson.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

On Tristan's Instagram story, there was an image of the whole family and solo picture with True.

However, some people wanted to see a post of the whole family (especially considering the rumors that Kardashian may be ending things soon).

"Post a picture of Khloe and True already!!!!! Come on!!!!" commented one person on Instagram.

Other people were disappointed to see no pictures of Tristan with his first son.

"Here is a Halloween costume ...Can you be a father to you son for a day?" wrote one person.

"Why don't you post your SON so ridiculous," wrote another.