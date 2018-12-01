Get A First Look At Carmelo Anthony's New Collaboration With Famous Nobodys

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Carmelo Anthony attends Black Ops Basketball Run on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Carmelo Anthony

The new capsule includes hoodies, jackets, joggers and more.

Carmelo Anthony and streetwear brand Famous Nobodys just released a capsule collection dedicated to “wisdom” and “strength.”

Via the brand’s website and in-store, consumers can purchase pieces from the ME70 Made line, including hoodies, jackets, joggers and more.

The creative inspiration behind ME70 MADE lies in Melo’s embrace of the unknown and wisdom of charity, which is signified in the black and gold colorways throughout the line.

“ME7O MADE is something that was fun for me to be a part of because it allows me to explore a part of fashion away from the court in clothes that are fly, comfortable and mean something to me,” Carmelo said of his newest collaboration.

“Carmelo is known as one of the most stylish players in the NBA – so collaborating with him on the ME7O MADE collection was an honor,” Christian Vazquez, co-founder of Famous Nobodys, relayed. “With that said, it was that more important for us to make the collection RIGHT and to make it feel like a moment. With the launch of the new store and the line – we feel we’ve done just that.”

ME70 MADE was originally showcased inside Famous Nobodys’ brand new retail store in The Bronx on November 17. Prices for the products range from $47 to $277

Purchase pieces from the new line here.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

