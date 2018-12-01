Get A First Look At Carmelo Anthony's New Collaboration With Famous Nobodys

Via the brand’s website and in-store, consumers can purchase pieces from the ME70 Made line, including hoodies, jackets, joggers and more.

The creative inspiration behind ME70 MADE lies in Melo’s embrace of the unknown and wisdom of charity, which is signified in the black and gold colorways throughout the line.

“ME7O MADE is something that was fun for me to be a part of because it allows me to explore a part of fashion away from the court in clothes that are fly, comfortable and mean something to me,” Carmelo said of his newest collaboration.