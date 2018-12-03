Here’s How Brett Farve, Soulja Boy, And Others Got Tricked Into Promoting White Supremacy

According to Buzzfeed, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, Soulja Boy, and others were tricked into recording the messages on the Cameo app, which allows celebrities to record personalized messages for a fee.

The Goyim Defense League, which uses the Hebrew term for a non-Jew in the name of the group, tricked the celebrities into thinking they were recording messages for troops or veterans. The group is spearheaded by two YouTubers who go by “Handsome Truth” and “Sway Guevara,” reported Buzzfeed News.

“Brett Favre here with a shoutout to the Handsome Truth and the GDL boys,” Favre says in the video obtained by Buzzfeed. “You guys are patriots in my eyes. So keep waking them up and don’t let the small get you down. Keep fighting, too, and don’t ever forget the USS Liberty and the men and women who died on that day. God bless and take care.”

The USS Liberty is a dog whistle which refers to the 1967 incident wherein Israeli forces fired on the US spy ship, killing 34, during the Six-Day War. Afterward, Israel said that its pilots mistook the ship for an Egyptian vessel, and the government paid out $6.7 million in reparations to the survivors and families of those who were killed.

Handsome Truth allegedly paid $500 for the Favre video. When Favre was made aware of the messaging he posted to Facebook:

“Since I match service dogs with military veterans who have PTSD, I assumed that the request stemmed from my interest in veterans affairs and recorded the message,” Favre wrote in the statement.

“A few days later, I was distressed to learn that the request came from an anti-Semitic group that reposted my video with comments implying that I endorsed their mission. Nothing could be further from the truth. I am therefore donating my $500 Cameo fee to Charities supporting their fight against hate and bigotry.

“Like most Americans, I am sickened by what these groups stand for and concerned about their role in fueling today’s negative political climate. The Cameo request from this organization is a prime example of how these groups are misusing social media to promote their agenda. I thought I was creating a message to support the brave men and women of our military forces. Had I understood the source of the request, I never would have fulfilled it,” he added.

When it comes to Soulja Boy, the rapper reportedly recorded a similar message for a $100 Cameo fee.

“Shoutout to Handsome Truth and Sway at GDL,” he says in the video, before telling viewers to check out their new single “Name the Juice” on Soundcloud and to subscribe to Handsome Truth 14 on YouTube. “GDL for life, bitch.”

A representative of Soulja Boy said he was also unaware of the anti-Semitic message.

“Soulja Boy was unaware that the video on Cameo was tied to a group that promotes hate,” said a Soulja Boy spokesperson. “The promo video was what the Cameo had directed and in no way supports his personal beliefs. He greatly apologizes to anyone who may have been offended.”