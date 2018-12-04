Shots Fired? LaVar Ball Says LeBron’s Son ‘Can’t Just Go On The Name’ To Make It To The NBA

US entrepreneur LaVar Ball talks to journalists upon his arrival with his sons at Vilnius airport in Lithuania, on January 3, 2018, as the two teenagers arrive in the country to make their basketball pro career debut in the Lithuanian Vytautas club. Basketball-crazed Lithuania welcomes LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the two youngest sons of flamboyant Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball who recently made headlines due to a feud with US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Petras Malukas (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)

The BBB owner did say he could see his sons and the James men on the same team one day.

It may have been radio silence from LaVar Ball ever since LeBron James joined the Lakers; however, the Big Baller Brand entrepreneur recently let us know exactly what he thinks about King James and even took a shot at his son.

Recently, Ball was walking through LAX Airport when a TMZ reporter asked him about LeBron.

"I really don’t have a relationship with LeBron," LaVar said when asked about the Lakers' star. "I like him. You know, he ain’t done nothing bad to me. I ain’t done nothing bad to him."

When the conversation shifted to LeBron's eldest son, LeBron James Jr. (Bronny), Ball said the eighth grader, whom LeBron said he'd like to see on the NBA court one day, could play on the same team as his sons and King James.

"Hey, they could," LaVar said. "They could. LeBron’s son gotta bring his game though. Can’t just go on the name, gotta have some game.

Written by BET Staff

