Video Of Andre Berto Proposing To Longtime Girlfriend At Their Baby Shower Will Have You In Tears

Two-time welterweight boxing champion Andre Berto made sure the baby shower for his longtime girlfriend, Porsha Nicole, was one she'd never forget.

At the extravagant baby shower for their soon-to-be baby girl, Berto surprised Porsha with the ultimate gift: an engagement ring.

In one of the videos posted tot his Instagram, the happy couple was led through a dance by women dressed in white. At one point, Porsha was led away to dance with her back turned while Berto got down on one knee and a white drape fell, revealing a "Marry Me" made out of pink baby blocks.

"I've been a soldier my whole life, always willing to die on my feet," Berto wrote on Instagram, adding, "on this day, I bow to you Queen P and surrender to this special love that remains undefeated."

Porsha immediately broke down in tears and said yes!