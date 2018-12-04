Video Of Andre Berto Proposing To Longtime Girlfriend At Their Baby Shower Will Have You In Tears

The boxer and Porsha Nicole are the ultimate #relationshipgoals.

Two-time welterweight boxing champion Andre Berto made sure the baby shower for his longtime girlfriend, Porsha Nicole, was one she'd never forget.

At the extravagant baby shower for their soon-to-be baby girl, Berto surprised Porsha with the ultimate gift: an engagement ring. 

In one of the videos posted tot his Instagram, the happy couple was led through a dance by women dressed in white. At one point, Porsha was led away to dance with her back turned while Berto got down on one knee and a white drape fell, revealing a "Marry Me" made out of pink baby blocks. 

"I've been a soldier my whole life, always willing to die on my feet," Berto wrote on Instagram, adding, "on this day, I bow to you Queen P and surrender to this special love that remains undefeated."

Porsha immediately broke down in tears and said yes!

In 2015, the Haitian fighter took on Floyd Mayweather, who announced his retirement (or one of them) after the winning. Although he could not defeat Mayweather, Berto went on to fight Victor Ortiz, Shawn Porter, and Devon Alexander.

