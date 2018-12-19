Matt Barnes Wants To See Basketball Wives Star Gloria Govan In Jail For Violating Restraining Order

The drama between Matt Barnes and his Gloria Govan is growing more intense now that the former NBA star said he wants his ex-wife thrown in jail for violating a restraining order he has in place.

On Wednesday, attorneys for both parties appeared in court, where Barnes’ representation alleged Govan made violations at least 59 times, according to The Blast.

According to Barnes, Govan texted the kids and initiated several unmonitored FaceTime calls with them. She also allegedly came within 100 yards of their son at his football game, and used tracking software on their kids’ electronic devices.

While Barnes claimed Govan was in the wrong, her attorney, Mark Gross, argued that most of the allegations are not in violation of the order, which was made last month. Gross intends to file a motion to dismiss the accusations.

Barnes took out the restraining order after an incident involving the former couple’s children. According to the Blast, Govan and Barnes had an argument outside of their children’s school. The fight escalated and resulted in Govan getting arrested on a charge of felony child endangerment.

Sources say Barnes had scheduled custody of their twin boys as part of their court order; however, when Govan showed up to pick them up for Labor Day weekend, Barnes challenged her. She then followed Barnes and the children in her own vehicle which allegedly made Barnes and the boys fear for their life.

When it comes to the restraining order violations, the judge did not make a ruling. Both side are due back in court in February.