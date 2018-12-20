NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Adds Travis Scott To Lineup With Maroon 5

While most people thought no one would be willing to join Maroon 5 on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, Travis Scott was like, “hold my beer.”

According to Variety, the “Astroworld” artist will perform with the band during the big show in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Sources close to the event say they will also be joined by three other guests, who have not yet been named.

Rappers such as Jay-Z and Meek Mill have reportedly already tried contacting Scott to talk him out of performing at the Super Bowl, which is viewed as a sign of support for the NFL.

Variety also said the Super Bowl is also in conversation with Cardi B and Outkast’s Big Boi. Cardi, who appears on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” may also perform one of her chart-topping hits during the 13-minute set.

While Maroon 5 still have not been officially confirmed as the game’s halftime performers, they haven’t denied it, even after the backlash they received for taking the gig despite the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who is taking the league to court, has been iced out for pioneering the kneeling protests.

The move to perform at the Super Bowl after the NFL did little to hear the concerns of the athletes when it comes to the issues of police brutality was not taken lightly.