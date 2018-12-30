Tristan Thompson Didn't Make It To The Annual Kardashian Christmas Party For This Curios Reason

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have both made headlines for the gifts they gave their little one, True , but now, the NBA baller is raising eyebrows for another reason this holiday season.

Khloe recently shared some pretty nice pictures of herself with True at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party, which almost everyone in the family attended. Tristan though, was not in attendance.

According to E! News, the Cleveland Cavaliers Center wasn’t able to make it to the “winter wonderland” themed party, which was True’s first Christmas soiree because he “doesn’t have a lot of flexibility” in his basketball schedule.

The Cavs played games on December 23 and 26, which does make it so there’s not much time between games to get up with the fam.

Some may be wondering why Khloe didn’t go to Tristan. Apparently, she reportedly wanted to give True an extravagant Christmas and the conflicting schedules is the only reason mother and daughter and father couldn’t come together for the special occasion.

"There was nothing more special than seeing True with her cousins on Christmas morning," a source told the outlet. "There was no way she was going to miss the family Christmas Eve party and being a part of opening presents all together on Christmas morning."

Sounds reasonable. Maybe they’ll celebrate on their own time.