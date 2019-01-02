Tristan Thompson Comments ‘Fine As Hell’ On Khloe Kardashian’s NYE Instagram Post

After appearing to give his girlfriend the cold shoulder on New Year’s Eve, Tristan Thompson redeemed himself by leaving a loving and flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram photo.

On New Year’s Eve, the couple hosted a swanky party at Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland. While the two were on the dance floor, someone recorded a video of Khloe trying to dance up on her man, who didn’t seem to notice. Later on, Khloe posted a photo from the evening and the 27-year-old Cavaliers' star commented: “True’s mommy fine as hell,” with two red heart and kiss-faced emojis.

Although the comment was not wrong, many questioned what happened to his heart eyes on the dance floor. "The nerve," commented @tyonna_simmons under the post. "Too bad you didn't notice her when she was tryna dance for you," wrote @janessa.topia. While Tristan may have embarrassed Khloe during her attempt to twerk on him, the pair did share a kiss at the stroke of midnight. Also present at the party were Tristan’s teammates Jordan Clarkson and Kevin Love, who was accompanied by his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend, Kate Bock. This marks a new year for the couple, who were thrust into the worst kind of spotlight when photos and video footage surfaced of Tristan with another woman just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Since the April cheating scandal, Khloe reportedly forgave her man and even spent Halloween and Thanksgiving with him in Cleveland.

Written by BET Staff