95% Of NFL Players Surveyed Say Colin Kaepernick Deserves To Be On A Team

An anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic revealed that 95 percent of the NFL players surveyed say Colin Kaepernick deserves to be on a team.

In the poll, 85 defensive players from 25 different NFL teams were asked about their confidence in quarterbacks currently on a team roster as well as players like Kaepernick. Of the 85 players asked, 81 said Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster, while two players voted no and two players responded, "no comment."

Two seasons have gone by since Kaepernick was blackballed by the league for beginning the kneeling protest in 2016.

In addition to saying the former 49ers player should be on a team, some players even revealed which quarterback they think Kaepernick should replace.

Twenty percent of players surveyed said Kaepernick could take over for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Blake Bortles while former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman was chosen second with 18 percent of the vote.

Other quarterbacks that received at least one vote included New York Giants QB Eli Manning and Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One player went as far as to say he would replace "25 percent of the league" with Kaepernick.

Another player said, "S**t, any team that carries three quarterbacks for sure, the third guy on that roster. And a majority of the teams with two quarterbacks, he should be the backup. And some places he should be the starter."

The 31-year-old veteran has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL for keeping him from signing with a team after the protest controversy.