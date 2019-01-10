Nick Young Accused Of Stealing Man’s Phone And Hitting Him In The Groin

Just over a week after getting waived by the Denver Nuggets, Nick Young, a.k.a. “Swaggy P,” has been accused of assaulting a fan at a car wash for trying to take a picture with him.

According to TMZ Sports, Young allegedly confronted the man after he snapped a photo. The former Golden State player allegedly hit the man in the genitals and stole his phone.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the alleged robbery after the victim reported the incident on Jan. 4. According to the man, he took a photo without getting consent from Young outside an L.A. car wash.

The photo angered the team-less NBA player, who allegedly retaliated by “firing off a nut punch and swiping the phone,” TMZ reported. No arrests have been made.

Although he appeared in two league championships with the Golden State Warriors, Young found himself unemployed for the first couple months of the 2018-2019 season. He was eventually signed by the Denver Nuggets last month, but was waived just weeks later. Young only appeared in four Denver games.

In the past, Young was reportedly arrested by the LAPD on obstruction of justice charges in August following an alleged confrontation with police during a routine traffic stop. In 2016, he was sued for allegedly assaulting a man during a pickup game in California. Later that year, he and Lakers player Jordan Clarkson were accused of sexual harassment. None of the accusations led to formal charges getting brought against Young.