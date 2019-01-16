Colin Kaepernick Denies Giving Travis Scott Approval For Performing At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Colin Kaepernick is shutting down claims that rapper Travis Scott received approval from the former 49ers player to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show alongside Maroon 5.

Back in December, reports revealed Travis Scott signed on to perform at the Atlanta show, which resulted in much backlash from various celebrities. Many artists, actors, and musicians have vowed to boycott the NFL over the league’s treatment of Kaepernick, who alleged he was blackballed by every team in the league for protesting police brutality.

In a statement released earlier this week, Scott said he agreed to perform at the show only if the NFL agreed to partner with the rapper and make a $500,000 donation to the social justice-advocacy organization Dream Corps.

“I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change,” Scott wrote in the statement.

After the statement was released, Variety published a report alleging that Scott had a conversation with Kaepernick about the halftime show. The report said that although the two did not agree, they “emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding.”

Kaepernick, who is currently suing the NFL, gave his opinion on the reports by retweeting his girlfriend, radio personality Nessa, who wrote, “There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against Kaepernick PERIOD. #stoplying”.

He also retweeted Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, who tweeted, “Kap did not approve this bullshit! Get the f—k outta here....”