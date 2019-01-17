Russell Wilson Takes The High Road After Future Says The Quarterback Does What Ciara Tells Him To

The Seahawks' star has been celebrated for focusing on his family and not his wife's ex.

Published 1 week ago

While Russell Wilson may not be in the playoffs this year, many think he is a champion for keeping it moving when Future tried to come for him on the radio.

On Thursday night, Apple Music hosted a conversation between rapper Future and his friend and fellow musician Big Black Bank. During the conversation, Future brought up his son’s mother Ciara and her current husband. When Future was asked about the Seattle Seahawks' star, the Wizrd rapper said Wilson does whatever she tells him to do.

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ________________ Whew, chile! While #Future is celebrating the release of #THEWIZRD today, he apparently also needed to get some thangs off his chest about #Ciara and #RussellWilson. _______________________ During a Beats 1 interview on #Freebandz radio, Future not only discussed the new album but also spoke on his personal life including his past relationship with Ciara and he criticized Russell for being “controlled” by her. _______________________ Future claimed Ciara introduced their child to Russell before he allowed them to meet. When he was asked what he thought about Ciara’s husband, Future replied, “He do exactly what she tell him to do,” according to @Complex. _______________________ He went on to say that Russell should be a “man” and forbid Ciara from even mentioning Future’s name in public. “He not being a man in that position,” Future said. “He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me-read more at TheShadeRoom.com. Via @beats1official

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

"He do exactly what she tell him to do," Future told Big Black Bank. "He not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the Internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up. Don't give that sh*t no energy."

Future's criticism most likely resulted from his legal battle with Ciara over their son’s travel schedule. Ciara claimed Future has been failing at keeping up with his scheduled visitations to see their child.

Other than the legal battle, both Ciara and Wilson have been incredibly respectful of Future and have never done any press where they directly bashed the rapper.

After The Shade Room posted a clip of the interview, people backed Wilson for focusing on his family instead of engaging in the beef.

"This is why Future has 99 baby momma's his lack of respect for women. And this is why Russell is happily married with two beautiful kids," wrote @keishajohnson5.

"Give me a Russell! He is a smart man. Happy wife, happy life. Future you could learn a few things from him," commented @vissacard.

You can hear the full interview below. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FilmMagic/Getty Images)

