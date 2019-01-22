NFL Announces Chloe X Halle Will Sing ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl

Just weeks before Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, the NFL announced R&B duo Chloe x Halle will perform "America the Beautiful" before the game.

Chloe x Halle, who opened for Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s U.S. leg of their On the Run II Tour, have worked for the NFL in the past. Two years ago, the sister sang the national anthem at the 2017 NFL draft.

The Grammy nominated pair, who are also series regulars on Freeform's Grown-ish, are natives to Atlanta, where Super Bowl LIII will take place.

While some people believe performing at the Super Bowl while the NFL continues to keep Colin Kaepernick from playing is wrong, others have not faulted the young singers for taking advantage of an opportunity.

"[Chloe x Halle] are aware and KNOW what to do. Just like Beyoncé performed the BLM and BPP symbol during her Superbowl, I for sure know they gonna rock the boat with theirs," said one person on Twitter.

After Chloe x Halle’s performance, Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem, while Maroon 5 featuring Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform during the halftime show.

On Feb. 3, the New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.