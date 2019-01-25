Floyd Mayweather Spotted Courtside With A Mystery Woman At Los Angeles Lakers Game

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Floyd Mayweather Jr. was spotted flirting courtside at the Staples Center with a mystery lady during Thursday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In several photos, the 41-year-old boxing champion holds a woman close by her waist. He was even seen blowing a kiss at the woman.
While there is little information of Mayweather’s new boo, it appears his presence at the Staples Center will always bring a little drama.
On Monday’s match up against the Golden State Warriors, Mayweather had a surprise run-in with former opponent Manny Pacquiao.
In a video posted to Pacquiao’s Instagram, the fighters shared an awkward handshake and friendly smile. While Mayweather insists he’s retired, some hope their rendezvous is tease for a future rematch.
Last Saturday, the Filipino fighter beat Mayweather's former protégée Adrien Broner. After the impressive win, Pacquiao revealed he’s open to a rematch with Money Mayweather.
“I’m still active and if he goes back to the ring and wants to challenge me, I'm a champion. Get back to the ring and we will fight again if he wants,” the fighter said.
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
