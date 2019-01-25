Floyd Mayweather Spotted Courtside With A Mystery Woman At Los Angeles Lakers Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Spotted Courtside With A Mystery Woman At Los Angeles Lakers Game

Days before, the boxer ran into rival Manny Pacquiao at the Lakers-Warriors match up.

Published 1 week ago

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was spotted flirting courtside at the Staples Center with a mystery lady during Thursday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In several photos, the 41-year-old boxing champion holds a woman close by her waist. He was even seen blowing a kiss at the woman.

While there is little information of Mayweather’s new boo, it appears his presence at the Staples Center will always bring a little drama.

On Monday’s match up against the Golden State Warriors, Mayweather had a surprise run-in with former opponent Manny Pacquiao.

In a video posted to Pacquiao’s Instagram, the fighters shared an awkward handshake and friendly smile. While Mayweather insists he’s retired, some hope their rendezvous is tease for a future rematch.

Last Saturday, the Filipino fighter beat Mayweather's former protégée Adrien Broner. After the impressive win, Pacquiao revealed he’s open to a rematch with Money Mayweather.

“I’m still active and if he goes back to the ring and wants to challenge me, I'm a champion. Get back to the ring and we will fight again if he wants,” the fighter said.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

20th Annual Super Bowl of Gospel Celebration

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Houghton

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC