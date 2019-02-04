Athletes And Celebs Stand With Kaepernick And Slam The ‘Boring’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Before what will probably become known as one of the least watched Super Bowls—due in part to the controversy surrounding the NFL’s response to the kneeling protests—the hashtag #I’mWithKap was trending on several social media platforms.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been iced out of the league after began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. The protests and the NFL’s decision to seemingly blackball Kaepernick became one of the most divisive topics of the last year.
After filing a 2017 grievance against NFL owners for allegedly colluding to keep Kaepernick out of the game, the Nike ambassador released a line of black jerseys that read “#I’mWithKap," with his former number.
Before Sunday’s big game, several athletes and celebrities such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jessie Williams, activist Angela Davis, and Nick Cannon posted photos and videos of themselves in the jersey.
While many famous people let it be known that they would not be tuning in to the big game to stand with Kaepernick, others who actually watched held no punches when it came to the halftime show.
Maroon 5 headlined the show with a few brief appearances from Travis Scott and Big Boi. While the addition of the rap artists were appreciated, many people could not help but slam the Super Bowl for not including more Black acts, especially considering the Atlanta location.
