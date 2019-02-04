Athletes And Celebs Stand With Kaepernick And Slam The ‘Boring’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

Before what will probably become known as one of the least watched Super Bowls—due in part to the controversy surrounding the NFL’s response to the kneeling protests—the hashtag #I’mWithKap was trending on several social media platforms.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been iced out of the league after began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. The protests and the NFL’s decision to seemingly blackball Kaepernick became one of the most divisive topics of the last year.

After filing a 2017 grievance against NFL owners for allegedly colluding to keep Kaepernick out of the game, the Nike ambassador released a line of black jerseys that read “#I’mWithKap," with his former number.

Before Sunday’s big game, several athletes and celebrities such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jessie Williams, activist Angela Davis, and Nick Cannon posted photos and videos of themselves in the jersey.