LeBron James Wants To Be Like Michael Jordan And Own An NBA Team When He Retires

If LeBron James has his way when he retires, he’ll follow in the footsteps of NBA legend Michael Jordan and own his own franchise.

Although James is not thinking about leaving the court anytime soon, the four-time MVP is not afraid of talking about the future.

In a conversation with Athletic's Joe Vardon, James said, "I’m going to do that s---,” in reference to buying a team someday.

After Michael Jordan, who bought the then Charlotte Bobcats for $275 million in 2010 and now owns a 90 percent stake in the team, James would only be the second NBA player to make the move to ownership.

The Hornets are now valued at $1.25 billion, per Forbes.

James, who is worth an estimated $450 million, according to Forbes, should not have any problem footing the bill for a team. He already owns a two percent stake in Liverpool FC, which is worth nearly $40 million.

LeBron already has the blessing NBA Hall of Famer and former Lakers star Magic Johnson.

“Having Michael in Charlotte is great and it’s special, but we need more,” Johnson told The Athletic. “LeBron would be outstanding as the second player to be an owner in our league. We need more African-Americans, for sure, and LeBron would just be fantastic to become the next owner — after he leads the Lakers to an NBA championship, of course."