Steph Curry Is Leaving A Legacy Behind In Charlotte That Will Last Far Beyond All-Star Weekend

Stephen Curry and his family are using NBA All-Star Weekend as an opportunity to give back to the Charlotte community.

Dell Curry, who played in Charlotte for 10 years, joined his sons Steph and Seth, Sonya (Steph’s mother), and Sydel (Steph’s younger sister) in the North Carolina city for All-Star Weekend. As the Currys descended on the city they decided improve the community that welcomed them.

Courtesy of the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation who partnered with Under Armour and Chase, began the renovation of the Carole Hoefener Center in the heart of Uptown Charlotte.

Steph says the center was chosen because of how it help underserved communities. “We chose the Carole Hoefener Center because their priorities are similar to my family’s priorities: equal opportunities for education, access to and more knowledge about nutrition and wellness and having a safe and inspiring place to play,” he said in a statement. “I am excited to see my hometown community engage in the new space, and we deeply believe in its ongoing impact.”

The facility features a brand new education space and a refurbished basketball gym. There’s also a refurbished kitchen, which local children used to prepare a meal to serve to their benefactors.

Glad to see the Currys making such a big impact!