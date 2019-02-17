Steph Curry Eclipsed By Joe Harris In NBA 3-Point Contest

It was a David vs. Goliath moment. Joe Harris became the 2019 NBA-All Star 3-Point Contest winner on Saturday night (February 16) after he took down Steph Curry for the crown.

Curry managed to put up the highest point total in the first round with 27 points. 10 sharpshooters participated but only the top 3 made it to the second and final round. That’s where Harris, a small forward for the Brooklyn Nets, managed to sink in 26 points in the final round to win it.

Steph finished two points behind, knocking in 24 while Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, who also topped Harris in round 1, scored 19. Joe Harris afterward explained why going first in the last round took the edge off.

"I think I was lucky to be the first guy to shoot," he said afterward during an interview with ESPN. "Because I was able to get kind of warm beforehand, and you don't really have a ton of anxiety because you can't have time to think about it."