Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Predicts QB Will Sign With An NFL Team Soon

Now that Colin Kaepernick has settled his complaint with the NFL, he may be setting his eyes on a team, according to his lawyer.

On Friday Kaepernick and Eric Reid reached a confidential resolution with the NFL, and their lawyer, Mark Geragos, said that while Reid was picked up by the Carolina Panthers, Kaepernick is still looking for a home, reported CBS Sports.

"He absolutely wants to play," Geragos told CNN on Saturday. "He wants to compete at the highest level."

When Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in 2016, the only teams publicly considering taking him on were the Ravens and the Seahawks. In the end, neither of the teams signed the quarterback.

Geragos is now saying that Kaepernick may find a team sooner rather than later.

"I think you're going to see within the next two weeks that somebody is going to step up, somebody is going to do the right thing, and you want me to predict who?" Geragos said.

Geragos not only said Carolina is "the natural place to be," but he also named the Patriots as a possible option.

"I will tell you that besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if [Patriots owner] Bob Kraft makes a move," Geragos said, adding that "it would not surprise me if his former coach ... also makes a move."

While that move could certainly shake things up, Bill Belichick, Brady, and Kraft are still friends with Trump, who has publicly criticized Kaepernick and his protest.