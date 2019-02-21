Barack Obama And LeBron James Send Well Wishes To Zion Williamson After Nike Shoe Knee Injury

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The Tobacco Road match up between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils is one of the most anticipated games of the college basketball season. This year’s game not only resulted in ticket re-sales on Stub Hub going for thousands of dollars, but also brought out high-profile attendees, including the 44th president of the United States.
However, many fans were met with quick disappointment when just 34 seconds into Wednesday night's game, Duke's rising star and NBA darling Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury.
In an unbelievable moment, Williamson’s Nike burst open at the seams, and the freshman’s foot popped out of the shoe. In the end, he could not help his team, which lost 88-72.
Barack Obama, who had a perfect view of the injury from his floor seat, was captured delivering live commentary of the shoe fail.
After the game, a debate began on whether or not Zion needs to return to college basketball at all. While Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Williamson's injury a mild "knee sprain," the injury could have impacted his ability to play for the rest of the year.
Being that Williamson is already favored to be the number-one draft pick out of college and drew thousands of dollars to the game, several commentators and professional athletes have advised the freshman to skip the NCAA and go straight to the league.
In the meantime, President Barack Obama, LeBron James and others have offered words of encouragement to the athlete.
(Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
