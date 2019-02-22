Charles Barkley On Jussie Smollett: ‘If You’re Going To Break The Law, Do Not Write A Check’

While the Jussie Smollett situation has been too touchy of a subject for many public figures, Charles Barkley is not shying away from making jokes about the incident.

During TNT’s "Inside the NBA" on Thursday night, Barkley joked about the Empire actor, who was charged for allegedly paying two Nigerian brothers $3,500 to stage an attack on him because he was dissatisfied with his salary.

The conversation began with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson talking about basketball predictions that “had no chance of happening.” Barkley then used the conversation as an opportunity to pivot to Smollett.

“Two Black guys beating a Black guy up,” Barkley said in reference of something else that had no chance of happening.