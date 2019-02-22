New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution In Florida

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with solicitation of prostitution after allegedly paying for a sexual act at a massage parlor in Florida.

According to police, the 77-year-old has not been arrested, but a warrant has been issued in connection with the misdemeanor charges. Kraft was discovered while police conducted a lengthy investigation into the illicit parlor, which they say is operating a human sex trafficking ring, reported ESPN.

While Kraft has denied wrongdoing, Jupiter police said there is video evidence of Kraft paying for a sex act at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kraft is one of about 200 people who face charges in connection with a major trafficking operation in Palm Beach County.

Police said they secretly planted undercover cameras in targeted massage parlors and were able to see recorded interactions between male customers and female employees.

In a statement to ESPN, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said he was “as equally stunned as everyone else” when he learned that the billionaire NFL executive was connected to the case.

Kraft, who lives in Massachusetts, makes frequent visits to his home in Palm Beach and his pal Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The NFL has not yet commented on the allegations.