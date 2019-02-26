WWE Star Roman Reigns Says His Leukemia Is In Remission 4 Months After Taking Leave

WWE champion Roman Reigns is making a triumphant return to wrestling after announcing that his leukemia, which returned months ago, is now in remission.

Back in October, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, announced to his fans on an episode of WWE Raw that he would be taking a leave of absence to treat the cancer.

“The reality is my name is Joe and I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years and unfortunately it’s back,” he said, with tears in his eyes. “Because the leukemia is back, I can’t fulfill my role. I can’t be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the universal championship.”

“This is by no means a retirement speech,” he added. “I will beat this, and I will be back, so you will see me very, very soon.”

In 2008, the champion wrestler was first diagnosed with cancer when he was only 22 years old. However, quickly after the diagnosis, he was in remission and lived with it for the next decade.

On Monday, Roman Reigns was thrilled to announce his return to the ring.

“I am so grateful, I am so humbled, and I am so honored to announce this,” he shared. “The good news is I’m in remission, y’all!”

“So with that being said, the Big Dog is back!” he added.

Joe’s announcement was met with wild cheering and applause. Eventually, the fans in the crowd began chanting “welcome back,” which elicited a tearful reaction from the wrestler.