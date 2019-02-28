Tristan Thompson Spotted Out And About Enjoying Dinner With Teammate and Friends

Just days after Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, rocked social media, the Cavaliers' forward was spotted at a popular New York City restaurant with a mystery woman.

On Wednesday, Thompson was seen with an unnamed brunette at Carbone along with several other NBA players. In an Instagram story, Thompson posted a photo of his meal. The photo also included a woman’s hand with light pink nail polish.

According to TMZ, Thompson entered the restaurant alone, but came out to meet the woman, who was waiting outside five minutes later.

Although Tristan brought her into the restaurant, he left through the kitchen after the meal was over and hopped in an Uber. The woman left alone.