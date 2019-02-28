Tristan Thompson Spotted Out And About Enjoying Dinner With Teammate and Friends

The Cavaliers' player posted an Instagram Story of the dinner that showed a woman’s hand before quickly deleting it.

Just days after Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, rocked social media, the Cavaliers' forward was spotted at a popular New York City restaurant with a mystery woman.

On Wednesday, Thompson was seen with an unnamed brunette at Carbone along with several other NBA players. In an Instagram story, Thompson posted a photo of his meal. The photo also included a woman’s hand with light pink nail polish.

According to TMZ, Thompson entered the restaurant alone, but came out to meet the woman, who was waiting outside five minutes later.

Although Tristan brought her into the restaurant, he left through the kitchen after the meal was over and hopped in an Uber. The woman left alone.

After much debate about the mystery woman, TMZ reported that she was actually on a date with Tristan’s teammate Jordan Clarkson. The unidentified woman reportedly arrived to the restaurant with Clarkson.

Thompson’s fancy night out comes after it was reported that he and Jordyn Woods were reportedly caught making out at a party on February 17.

Since the scandal, Woods revealed she would appear on the March 1 episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith,’s Red Table Talk Facebook Watch. While it remains unclear if she will detail the alleged affair, many people hope she will open up about the incident.

