LeBron James Teases 2 Chainz' Highly Anticipated New Album, ‘Rap Or Go To The League’

Just before 2 Chainz' long-awaited fifth studio album, "Rap or Go to the League,” hit streaming platforms everywhere, LeBron James gave a taste of the new music on his Instagram story.

In a video shared by Bleacher Report, the Lakers' star can be seen jamming out to a new track from the album.

James, who A&R'd "Rap or Go to the League," has recently split his time between the basketball court and the studio.

Bron giving us a preview of 2Chainz's 'Rap or Go to the League' 👀 (via @KingJames ) pic.twitter.com/rk6JDFoPS6

While music fans everywhere are hyped for the new album, some people have accused James of allowing his team to take a back seat to the music.

On Feb. 1, James was reportedly in the studio with 2 Chainz until almost midnight. The next day, he sat out the game against the Golden State Warriors, citing "load management" issues, reported CBS Sports.

In the end, the Lakers lost to the Warriors 115-101.

When asked about his absence during the game, James said the studio session had nothing to do with it. James said the video was not taken the night before the game and he was in the studio when he was still recovering from a groin injury.