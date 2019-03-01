Lil Duval Says He’d Want His Daughter To Marry A Man Like Russell Wilson Over Tristan Thompson

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Tristan Thompson's repeated unfaithful behavior in his relationship has people talking about other famous athletes that should be the ultimate model of good behavior. Comedian and singer Lil Duval even went as far as to say he would prefer his daughter wind up with a man like Russell Wilson.
In light of Tristan's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Lil Duval posted to Twitter: "Y’all can hate on Russell wilson all y’all want but I’d rather my daughter marry that type of n—a over a n—a like Tristan."
The simple tweet set off a chain reaction of conversation about how Russell Wilson has handled his public marriage to Ciara and drama involving her ex, Future.
(Photos from left: Jason Miller/Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
