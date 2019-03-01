Lil Duval Says He’d Want His Daughter To Marry A Man Like Russell Wilson Over Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson's repeated unfaithful behavior in his relationship has people talking about other famous athletes that should be the ultimate model of good behavior. Comedian and singer Lil Duval even went as far as to say he would prefer his daughter wind up with a man like Russell Wilson.

In light of Tristan's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Lil Duval posted to Twitter: "Y’all can hate on Russell wilson all y’all want but I’d rather my daughter marry that type of n—a over a n—a like Tristan."

Y’all can hate on Russell wilson all y’all want but I’d rather my daughter marry that type of nigga over a nigga like Tristan — lil duval (@lilduval) March 1, 2019

The simple tweet set off a chain reaction of conversation about how Russell Wilson has handled his public marriage to Ciara and drama involving her ex, Future.

I’m just trying to find my Russell Wilson❤️ in a world full of Tristan’s 🤦🏽‍♀️ @DangeRussWilson — Alyssa Ross (@MrsRoss143) March 1, 2019 “TrIsTaN iS EqUaL tO bLaMe BuT tRiStAn Is ThE fAtHeR oF mY cHiLd” okay so coparent and get yourself a Russell Wilson — 𝓖 𝓲 𝓰 𝓲 🦋 (@ggeoriginal) March 1, 2019 The spectrum is



Tristan Thompson<—>Russell Wilson https://t.co/RFki1TTNjd — Keza M. Latifah (Bibiche) (@KezaLatifah) February 27, 2019

Written by BET Staff