Star Of Super Bowl Ad Toni Harris Becomes First Woman To Receive A Non-Kicking Football Scholarship

On Tuesday, Detroit native Toni Harris made history by becoming the first woman to receive a non-kicking, skill-position college football scholarship.

The 22-year-old safety, who comes in at 5-foot-7 and 164 pounds, was featured in a Toyota Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.

She recently signed a letter of intent with Central Methodist University in Missouri, which is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Harris reportedly chose Central Methodist over offers from Bethany College, Adams State University, Graceland University and Kentucky Christian University, reported NFL.com.

Before she was offered the scholarship, Harris spent the last two years playing football at East Los Angeles College in California.

Now Harris has set her eyes on becoming the first female NFL player.

"If it doesn't happen, I can just pave the way for another little girl to come out and play -- or even start a women's NFL," Harris said.