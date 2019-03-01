Star Of Super Bowl Ad Toni Harris Becomes First Woman To Receive A Non-Kicking Football Scholarship

TODAY -- Pictured: Toni Harris on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Star Of Super Bowl Ad Toni Harris Becomes First Woman To Receive A Non-Kicking Football Scholarship

The safety signed a letter of intent with Central Methodist University.

Published 23 hours ago

On Tuesday, Detroit native Toni Harris made history by becoming the first woman to receive a non-kicking, skill-position college football scholarship.

The 22-year-old safety, who comes in at 5-foot-7 and 164 pounds, was featured in a Toyota Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.

She recently signed a letter of intent with Central Methodist University in Missouri, which is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Harris reportedly chose Central Methodist over offers from Bethany College, Adams State University, Graceland University and Kentucky Christian University, reported NFL.com.

Before she was offered the scholarship, Harris spent the last two years playing football at East Los Angeles College in California.

Now Harris has set her eyes on becoming the first female NFL player.

"If it doesn't happen, I can just pave the way for another little girl to come out and play -- or even start a women's NFL," Harris said.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Social Awards

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC